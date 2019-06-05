Coalition of APC support groups demands Oshiomhole’s resignation

ADVERTISEMENT

A coalition of support groups of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the immediate resignation of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole over what it called “poor handling of the party’s affairs.”

The coalition said it was joining the calls for Oshiomhole’s resignation because, since his emergence as APC national chairman, the party’s fortunes have been dwindling.

A statement last night signed by James Ovia and Ismaila Faruq for the coalition said with Oshiomhole on the saddle, it would be difficult for APC to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections, hence he should give way for the emergence of a more serious and committed leader.

“It is on record that in 2015, the APC won elections in all the states without any issues. However, under Oshiomhole’s leadership, the party, in what has now become a bad history, could not conduct primaries in Rivers and Zamfara States as a result of which APC had no candidates for a single elective office in the state.

“More painful was the case of Zamfara State, where after participating in the elections and winning all elective offices, all the votes scored by the APC were voided, paving the way for opposition PDP to be declared winner of all elective offices, including the governorship, the three Senatorial and seven House of Representatives seats. All these happened because of Oshiomhole’s bad leadership.

“Between the last Presidential and National Assembly elections and now, APC had lost several seats for both National and States’ Assemblies to opposition party largely due to the poor handling of the party’s primaries by Oshiomhole.

“We have observed that Oshiomhole’s leadership has now resorted to blaming the leadership of his predecessor, John Odigie Oyegun, as being responsible for the current travails of the party. Though we do not wish a return of the Oyegun era as he was a weak leader, we make bold to say that all the structures put together under Oyegun were dissolved immediately after Oshiomhole’s emergence through the congresses he conducted.”

They alleged that Oshiomhole has contracted the chairman of APC in one of the south east states to contact his colleagues, especially in states where the APC does not have governors, to pass a vote of confidence on his leadership.

