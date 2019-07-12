Coalition lauds Buhari, Nigerian Army for appreciating officers with special promotion

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has reacted to the recent elevation of two senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

The coalition said Lt General TY Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff has no doubt distinguished himself as a true selfless leader whose usefulness knows no ethnic or religious affiliation rather competence and excellence in all his undertakings.

ADVERTISEMENT

CATE was reacting to the recent promotion of recent approval of accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved

Buhari had said the officers were granted promotion for their extra-ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter insurgency operation in the North-eastern part of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two senior officers were Major General LO Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations at Army Headquarters who has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and Brigadier General AB Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri, promoted to the rank of Major General. Also, promoted to the rank of Captain is Lieutenant AJ Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion Bauchi.

CATE in a statement by its National President, Gabriel Onoja, lauded President Buhari for his show of appreciation and moral support towards the army.

“We see the promotions as Mr. President’s response to several of our calls to recognize those that has diligently served the country in its time of need. It has always been our belief that acknowledging commitment and valour as have been done will go a long way to inspire others to do even more than they are currently doing,” the group noted in the statement.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App