Coalition hands over remodelled 66-bed isolation centre to Kano govt

An amalgamation of private sector leaders under the umbrella of Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) led by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has officially handed over the renovated and remodelled 66-bed Abubakar Imam Isolation Centre to the Kano State Government.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, representative of CACOVID, Alhaji Abdulkadir Sidi, revealed that the coalition spearheaded by Alhaji Aliko Dangote had spent over N200m in uplifting the standard of the 66-bed facility to modern standard.

Alh. Sidi said the coalition had provided the needed equipment for a world-class standard isolation centre in addition to the repainting of the inner and outer spaces of the facility, as well as the provision of air-conditioning of all the rooms.

He said this was in addition to the newly established 300-bed isolation centre at the Sani Abacha Stadium which would soon be handed over to the state government.

Receiving the renovated and remodelled isolation centre, the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his concern and initiative.

