Coaches arrive for Lagos-Ibadan rail

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has taken delivery of two coaches to be deployed for the 156-kilomter Lagos – Ibadan standard gauge railway.

The coaches would be used for passenger services from Lagos to Ibadan as the laying of tracks from Lagos has reached 152 kilometers out of the 156- kilometer stretch.

The chairman of the NRC, Malam Ibrahim Al- Hassan, disclosed this yesterday during a meeting of the project steering committee at Ologun Eru, on the outskirts of Ibadan. He met with the contractor handling the project, the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC), alongside the NRC Managing Director, Engr. Fidet Okhiria.

Once the double tracks are completed by July, passengers can begin to enjoy the services from Lagos to Ibadan, according to Al-Hassan.

He said once the tracks were completed, the focus would be shifted to other ancillary works like the ongoing construction of stations and level crossings.

He said: “We want to complete this (track laying) as quickly as we can so that other ancillary services could continue and we could put the tracks to use.

“Laying the tracks is the most important. Once we have the tracks from Lagos to Ibadan, then when you look at the stations in Lagos, the ones in Abeokuta, they are already making progress. By the time we finish laying the tracks, we would be able to move passengers from Lagos to Ibadan. Then the intermediary stations can come up later. We can have temporary stations if we need to.”

The MD on his part explained that more coaches and locomotives would arrive to start operations on the Iju-Ibadan corridor while work continues on the Lagos end up to the Apapa station.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), two coaches got to Papalanto and hopefully by next month, we would be going for further inspection of another set and test. We hope by September more locomotives would come”, he added.

Okhiria said the corporation would use the temporary stations to operate the service from Lagos to Ibadan.

On the Lagos end, he said most of the challenges had been addressed while work would commence in earnest on the corridor down to Apapa.

