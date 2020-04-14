Coach Makinwa has improved Katsina Utd with Tiki-Taka football philosophy -Bara’u

ADVERTISEMENT

The captain of Katsina United football club, Usman Bara’u has said Coach Henry Makinwa has improved the performances of the ‘Chanji boys’ with his introduction of the popular Spanish Tiki-Taka football philosophy.

At the start of the 2019/2020 NPFL season, Katsina United engaged the services of the Spanish trained football tactician to head their technical crew after the exit of Coach Abdullahi Biffo.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the captain of Katsina United said the arrival of the former ABS of Ilorin coach is a huge blessing to the club as he maintained that the coach brought the popular Tiki-Taka style of football which makes it difficult for other clubs in the NPFL to match them.

He said initially, the players struggled to understand the football philosophy of the coach but having absorbed the tactics and techniques, it is now a herculean task for their opponents to dispossess them of the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We are lucky to have Coach Henry Makinwa. You know he played in Spain and he understands very well the Tiki-Taka style of football. He has introduced it to us and we are now playing like Barcelona.

“Once we gain possession of the ball, it is usually very difficult for our opponents to dispossess us of the ball. He has taught us short passing to retain ball possession. We also press hard to keep our opponents away from our goal area,” said the skillful midfielder.

Bara’u also said the 2-0 away victory against Sunshine Stars before the league went on break was his happiest moment.

The Captain also named his team’s home match against Jigawa Golden Stars as their most difficult match as he said they nearly paid for underrating their opponents.

“Our happiest moment was when we defeated Sunshine Stars in Akure. Before the victory, we hadn’t recorded an away victory since we returned to the NPFL.

“However, our most difficult match was the 3-2 victory at home against Jigawa Golden Stars. We underrated them but they proved a hard nut to crack.

“In fact, any time we scored against them, they equalised and the match was tied at 2-2 till the 88th minute when we scored the winning goal,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App