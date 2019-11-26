  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Coach Bello confident Adamawa Utd will bounce back from Enyimba defeat
ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Bello confident Adamawa Utd will bounce back from Enyimba defeat

By . Published Date
Technical Adviser of Adamawa United, Mohammed Bello
Technical Adviser of Adamawa United, Mohammed Bello

Technical Adviser of Adamawa United, Mohammed Bello is optimistic that his team will return to winning ways after their 2-0 loss to eight time Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba International in Aba on MatchDay 5.

Bello spoke in an interview with www.NPFL.ng and insisted that despite the loss to Enyimba, his players showed resilience in the second half of that encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My players played better in the second half, as Enyimba dominated the first half”, Bello remarked.

“We will try to correct the mistakes that saw us conceding two early goals and hope that we get it right quickly.

“Enyimba showed character as champions, and I also praise my captain and goalkeeper Bulus Pwadadi for his good performances in our games so far’, the Coach added.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.