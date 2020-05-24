Clothing Etiquette

ADVERTISEMENT

Etiquette helps human beings to behave in a socially responsible way. Etiquette helps you gain respect, trust and appreciation from others.

There is a huge difference between an individual’s college and professional life. One needs to follow a proper dress code at the workplace for the desired impact.

It is essential to dress appropriately at the workplace for an everlasting impression. Individuals who dress shabbily are never taken seriously at work.

One must dress as per the occasion. Avoid wearing jeans, capris, shorts, T-Shirts or sleeveless dresses to work. Follow a professional dress code. Make sure you feel comfortable in whatever you wear. It is not always necessary to wear expensive clothes rather wear something which looks good on you.

Choose professional colours like black, blue, brown, grey for official attire. Bright colours look out of place in corporates. Light and subtle colours exude elegance and professionalism and look best in offices.

Make sure your clothes are clean and ironed. One should never go shabbily dressed to work.

Hair should be neatly combed and kept short. Spikes hairstyle looks good only at parties and informal get together. Females should tie their hair. It gives a neat look.

Male Employees

Male employees ideally should combine a simple shirt with trousers. Make sure the colours are well coordinated. Prefer a light colour shirt with a dark trouser and vice a versa. Prefer plain cotton or linen wrinkle free shirts in neutral colours.

The shirt should be properly tucked into the trouser for the professional look. Prefer full sleeves shirts at workplace. Never roll up your sleeves.

Silk ties look best on professionals. The tie should neither be too short nor too long. The tip of the tie ideally should touch the bottom of the belt buckle. Slim ties are not meant for offices.

Wear leather belts to work preferably in black or brown shades. Do not wear belts with flashy and broad buckles.

Socks must be well coordinated with the outfit.

Don’t wear shoes that make noise while walking. Prefer soft leather shoes in black or brown colour. Make sure your shoes are polished and laces properly tied. Never wear sports shoes or sneakers to work.

Shave daily. Use a good after shave lotion and make sure your skin does not look dry and flaky.

Body odour is a big turn off. One must always smell good in public. Use a mild perfume or deodorant.

Female Employees

Females should not wear revealing clothes to work. Avoid wearing outfits which expose much of your body parts. Wear clothes which fit you best. Don’t wear too tight or loose clothes.

Understand the basic difference between a party wear and office attire. Never wear low neck blouses to work. Blouses with deep back or noodle straps are a strict no no at the workplace. Avoid transparent clothes.

Females who prefer westerns can opt for light coloured shirts with dark well fitted trousers. A scarf makes you look elegant.

Never wear heavy jewellery to work. Avoid being a make up box. Nude make up does wonders. Nails should be trimmed and prefer natural shades for nail paint.

Avoid wearing sharp pointed heels to work.

The colour of the handbag must coordinate with the outfit.

Eyebrow, naval, lip piercing must be avoided at the workplace.

SOURCE: www.sushantmarasini.com

