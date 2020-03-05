Clijsters keen to improve after Monterrey exit

ADVERTISEMENT

Former world No 1 Kim Clijsters said she was looking forward to getting more matches under her belt and improving, after losing 6-3 7-5 to Briton Johanna Konta in the opening round of the Monterrey Open on Tuesday evening.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who was playing in only her second match since retiring from the sport at the 2012 US Open, showed glimpses of her superb ball-striking ability but could not stop Konta from sealing her first win of the year.

Clijsters, 36, had lost to Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in her first match since returning to the WTA Tour at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last month.

