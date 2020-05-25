Clijsters determined to press on with comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Clijsters is looking forward to returning to the US Open even though the coronavirus pandemic means that since her second comeback from retirement she has spent more time with her family.

“I’m still motivated,” the four-time Grand Slam winner told a Belgium newspaper on Sunday.

“I hope we can still play this season. But even if we don’t, I intend to keep going,” the Belgian tennis star, who turns 37 in June, told Het Laatse Nieuws (HLN).

Clijsters had spells at No 1 before and after her first retirement, from 2007-2009.

