Cleric urges Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari with prayers

Imam Nurudeen Abdul-Kadiri, the Chief Imam of Alhaja Sideeqat Ahmad Megida Central Mosque, Ikorodu has urged all Muslims to support President Muhammodu Buhari morally and spiritually for a successful second tenure.

Abdul-Kadiri made the plea after the Eid-el Fitri prayer held withun the premises of the mosque in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Tuesday.

According to him, there is the need for Nigerians to co-operate with President Buhari for his administration to achieve tremendous success during his second tenure.

“The expectations of Muslim and Nigerians are that President Buhari should continue on the part he had started during his first tenure.

He should make the issue of security very important to his administration and ensures that lives and properties of Nigerians are secure.

“Government should revamp the economy and enact policies and programmes that will have positive impact on the masses.

“This government should also create more jobs and sustain its fight against corruption as well as indicipline in the society,” he said.

Abdul-Kadir said that if President Buhari could focus on the above suggestions; they would assist him to have a successful second tenure.

He commended the togetherness of Muslims during the fasting and urged Nigerians to continue to love one another.

Also, an administrator, Mr Abdullah Oladimeji, urged the government to intensify efforts in reducing unemployment rate in the country.

He also advised the government to invest more in the manufacturing sector so as to engage the youth meaningfully .

Oladimeji also emphasised the need for thevgovernment to provide the citizens with constant power supply which he said would boost the economy.

Also , a fashion designer, Abdulraham Ali, urged the president to look for ways to stop the hardships that many Nigerian were experiencing.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and be hopeful for a better country by supporting President Muhammadu Buhari so that he could achieve more success in his second tenure.

A medical laboratory scientis, Madam Shakirah Lawal, pleaded with President Buhari to assist the less privileged to have access to functional medical facilities.

Also, Hajia Shakira Alarape, urged President Buhari to fulfil the promises he had made to Nigerians during his campaign.

She said that the Federal Government should ensure that the poor people in the country feel its impact in every sector. (NAN)

