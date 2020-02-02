Cleric urges Nigerians to support military in fight against Boko Haram

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned Christian cleric, Bishop Sunday Garuba, believes a united Nigeria is paramount in the military’s quest to effectively flush out the remnant Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The respected preacher made this known on Saturday at a Love Feast Day organised as part of a 21-Day Marathon Prayer for Nigeria’s unity at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

According to Bishop Garuba, there is an urgent need for a united Nigeria irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations in the fight against terrorism.

The clergyman stated that the military must be celebrated for restoring peace in the northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

However, the only stumbling block, the preacher revealed, is the differences amongst Nigerians, adding that the nation’s unity is sacrosanct.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“Nigeria, our dear country has been through the worst of times. Our foundation was indeed shaken by the activities of evil ones that are desirous of seeing to the disintegration of Nigeria for their selfish gains. But God indeed proved Himself faithful to us that indeed believed. That we came together regardless of our ethnic and religious affiliations to offer prayers and supplication for our country and, by extension our leaders is an indication that indeed God loves Nigeria,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App