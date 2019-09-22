Cleric lauds El-Rufai for halting demolition of 110-year-old church in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been commended over his decision to stop the planned demolition of St. George Anglican Church, Zaria.

The Pastor in charge of the Global Revival Gospel Ministries, Dr. J. E Akpami, said on Sunday in Abuja that the governor’s action was a wise decision considering the volatile nature of the state.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) last week raised an alarm over the state government’s plan to demolish the 110-year-old church, following an eviction order issued by the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA).

Dr. Akpami, who was a guest speaker at the Convention marking the 8th Anniversary of the Chapel of Testimony International (CTI), Bwari, noted that the decision of the governor will further make for peace and equity in the state.

According to him, he lived in Kaduna for many years and it does not take much to spark off crisis in the state.

“For the government, let them take up the responsibility. Their primary function is to secure lives and properties. They must not shy away from their responsibility. If a government cannot secure the lives of its people, then it needs to re-examine its position.

“I am quite confident that God knows something about the future of Nigeria that the politicians themselves do not know. We should not pray against our leaders, but pray for them. My position is that we should continue to pray for the leadership of this country,” Akpami said.

Speaking at the convention on the rising spate of insecurity in the country, Resident Pastor of the CTI, Ele Adejoh, who is a retired Army Personnel, said the reason Boko Haram is still thriving in the Northern part of the country is because the church has not “prevailed over the gates of hell”.

