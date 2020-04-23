Cleric demands support for pastors to get through Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Tor Uja, has urged governments at all level to provide basic support for pastors to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on churches.

Uja at a press conference in Makurdi on Thursday, said the role of the church in the fight against COVID-19 cannot be overemphasized considering the presence of churches in all communities no matter how remotely located.

He therefore noted that the appeal became necessary because pastors don’t work for money and that the lockdown had affected them like every other Nigerians suffering the effect of staying at home at the moment.

“Pastors don’t work for money, the work for free. Tithes and offerings are not enough to even care for the work men in church yard.

“Government should provide palliative for pastors while senior pastors (well established) should make provisions for the vulnerable among the congregants. It’s better to support pastors at this time than to open up the space because we might not be able to handle the consequences,” he said.

He further called on Christians to run churches in their various homes in form of family fellowship to enable government effectively lockdown the system to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

