Classic FM, please take note

Classic FM radio station operating on 94.3 megahertz on Abuja airwaves has steadily become a radio station to tune to, as it churns out programes to make radio listening interesting. It is delightful for example, to hear ace sports presenter Kelechi Onwudiwe reel out hot-fresh sports news every day, just as the presenters know just the kind of music that appeals to the nerves. They should keep it up. But something they certainly shouldn’t keep up is the penchant among its presenters for over talking during programmes, and trying to portray some larger than life images of themselves as super speakers on radio.

Jimey Abba, Abuja

Leave their FIFA and World Cup for them

When I watched the final group match of the Nigerian Super Falcons versus France in the ongoing female World Cup in France, it re-echoed in my mind, the several instances of very bad officiating African teams have suffered in the soccer World Cup. Even when France had already qualified, the officials were still very much determined to edge Nigeria out of the competition by fraudulently re-awarding through VAR, a penalty which France earlier lost. Let’s leave FIFA and shun their competitions instead of being continuously reduced to ‘also-rans’ in FIFA organized tournaments.

Paul Morka, Enugu

Why cover up criminals on media

When the police parade criminals before journalists after arresting them, there is sometimes this habit of covering their faces while featuring them on the news, even after such criminals have confessed to their crime. Though it is said that a suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, some circumstances under which this cover up is done go to suggest that the criminals are being protected. What is there to protect when a man for instance rapes a 6-year-old girl and is there confessing to the police.? Stop protecting criminals, you are tacitly encouraging them.

Linda Nwokoma, Onitsha

The honest thing about bandits, Boko Haram and insecurity

If you ask for my candid opinion about the federal government’s effort against banditry, Boko Haram and prevailing insecurity in the country, I would tell you honestly that the government does not appear serious on them. Rather, I think there is a certain lukewarm attitude to the approach. Every time the Nigerian Army and Air Force would say they have neutralized Boko Haram elements here and there, but they keep killing the troops and other innocent citizens. When has there ever been a public execution of these killers? How many of them have been jailed? Yet they say they are clearing Boko Haram and bandits, let’s just call a spade a spade.

Dahiru Mutallab, Damaturu

