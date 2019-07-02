Clashes: Sen. Dimka preaches peace to Plateau communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Hezekiah Dimka representing Plateau Central at the red chamber has preached peace to the Dongha and Somji communities of Kanke local government area.

It would be recalled that some residents of Dongha and Somji communities in Kabwir District of Kanke LG of Plateau state clashed recently over land and border dispute. During the clashes, houses were burnt, many were injured and rendered homeless.

Senator Dimka while presenting relief materials to the victims of the clashes after he paid a visit to the affected communities urged the warring parties to embrace peace and shun violence.

Senator Dimka said that he visited the affected communities in order to preach on the importance of peace to the people of the affected communities.

He further said that the relief materials he has donated to the victims of the clashes would reduce the effects of communal attacks that rendered many homeless.

Senator Dimka while commiserating with victims of the clashes described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable.

He said, “This incident is unfortunate and highly regrettable, it would have been avoided. I urge the communities to embrace peace and shun anything that may lead to violence. I promise you that I would take up this matter to the floor of the senate for deliberation and possible resolution.

“I want to you to know that no place can develop if there is no peace. Your communities were agrarian and without peace you can’t even go to farms and if you didn’t go to farms, you wouldn’t be able to take care of your immediate needs, this shows that violence is akin to poverty and backwardness.”

Items donated include bags of rice, maize and Garri and packets of salt, sugar and biscuits. Other items shared include packets of maggi, cartoons of noodles, groundnut oil, palm oil and mats, bed sheets, and pillows among others.

