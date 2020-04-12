Clash between Shomo, Jole tribes claims lives in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people are feared killed in a violent clash between Shomo and Jole ethnic groups in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba state, the Police said on Sunday.

It was gathered that Shomo Sarki town was completely burnt down during the clash which claimed several lives.

Our reporter gathered that claims and counter-claims over ownership of a fish pond was the cause of the bloody clash.

Daily Trust gathered that the two ethnic groups all located close to River Benue that passes through Lau Local government have been in serious dispute over ownership of the fishing pond for many years.

It was further gathered that bloody clashes involving the two ethnic groups were recorded some years ago which prompted the state government to ban the two groups from fishing in the disputed pond.

A source in the area said one of ethnic groups attempted to enter the pond to fish and was violently resisted by the opposing ethnic group, which resulted in the clash.

Hundreds of people including women, children and elderly persons have fled the area.

When contacted, Police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident.

He said the command received news of the bloody clash between Shomo and Jole ethnic groups adding that a deputy Police Commissioner is leading a team of policemen to the troubled community and are making efforts to restore peace.

He said casaulty was recorded but could not give the number of people killed.

“We received news of the clash today and casaulty recorded but it is not possible to give out the number of people killed. A Deputy Commissioner of Police is leading operation in the area with a view to restore peace,” DSP Misal said.

