CJN warns against disobedience of court orders

Justice Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria says the judiciary under his watch will strongly hold on to the tenets of the constitution as the Supreme law of the land.

Muhammad made the assertion on Monday at the special session to mark the beginning of the 2019 to 2020 legal year and also swearing in of 38 distinguished lawyers newly conferred with the honour of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

He said that the rule of law which is the bastion of every democracy across the world will be strictly observed.

“The rule of law must be observed in all our dealings and we must impress it on the governments at all levels to actively toe the path.

“The right of every citizen against any form of oppression and impunity must be jealously guarded and protected with the legal tools at our disposal.

“All binding court orders must be obeyed.

Nobody, irrespective of his or her position, will be allowed to toy with court judgments”.

He called on all to collectively show  the desired commitment to the full enthronement of the rule of law in Nigeria.

“As we all know, flagrant disobedience of court orders or non compliance with judicial orders is a direct invitation to anarchy in the society. (NAN)

 

