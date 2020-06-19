CJN swears in Dongban-Mensem as President, Court of Appeal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Friday swore in Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal.

Muhammed challenged the new president to live up to expectations by maintaining a cordial relationship with her colleagues on the Appeal court bench.

Specifically, the CJN charged Justice Dongban-Mensem, who is the second female judge to be appointed president of the appellate court to ensure regular meetings with presiding justices in all divisions of the court as well as other justices to enable them to understand challenges that may face the court.

Justice Muhammad reminded the new Appeal Court President that the court has the largest number of justices in the country, hence the need to be up and doing.

The CJN further tasked Justice Dongban-Mensem to continue with her good character, behaviour and hardworking, adding that the sky will not only be a limit but a stepping stone for her.

“From my personal experience, the workload in the Court of Appeal, especially in the divisions is the highest.

“It is a home of work, it is a home of cooperation, but with your experience, hard work and zeal, you will not find your new status difficult.

“If you sustain your good character and conduct, your tenure will definitely be an excellent one.

“Try to be your self and do not allow others to derail you.

Remain what we know you for”, CJN added.

In her remarks, Justice Dongban-Mensem, said she felt honoured and challenged to be appointed into the office of the President of the Court of Appeal.

She said this was based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She assured Nigerians that she will do her best in ensuring that justice is applied at the appellate court.

“I will build on the legacy left behind by my predecessors,” she said.

Among those in attendance were the governors of Sokoto, Plateau, Niger and Kebbi. (NAN )

