CJN: Senate screens Muhammad today

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate will today screen Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The resolution to screen the acting CJN was passed during plenary, presided over by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The screen would be carried out at the committee of the whole.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had on July 10, this year recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari the appointment of Justice Muhammad as substantive CJN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the NJC’s recommendation, President Buhari last Thursday forwarded to the Senate, a letter requesting for Muhammad’s confirmation.

In the letter, titled: Appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria”, the president said the request was in accordance with Section 231 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

In passing the resolution, Lawan said that necessary credentials of the acting CJN have been distributed to all the Senators for perusal.

“Distinguished colleagues, please study the documents already distributed in preparation for screening and possible confirmation of Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN),” he said.

Muhammad has been serving as acting CJN since January 25 this year when the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended following false asset declaration allegation.

President Buhari in April extended Muhammad’s appointment as acting CJN by three months.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App