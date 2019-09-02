Civil society groups storm British High Commission over $9.6bn judgement + VIDEO

ADVERTISEMENT

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups has stormed the British High Commission in Abuja to protest a UK court ruling that the Nigerian government should pay an Irish firm, P&ID $9.6bn over breach of contract.

The civil society groups said the judgement was fraudulent and targeted at defrauding Nigeria. The protesters defied the morning rains and carried various placards.

Some of the placards read: “Nigeria and Britain are friends, not enemies”, “200 million Nigerians are against $9.6bn UK judgement”, “$9.6bn judgement is a fraud”, “Nigeria rejects fraudulent judgment from UK judge”, “We call for investigation into companies and groups involved in the PI$D agreement by EFCC now”; “PI&D $9.6bn judgement in the UK is a fraud”; “International community, please save our dear country now from fraudsters”; “Boris Johnson, help president Buhari to fight corruption”; “We stand with President Buhari on anti corruption campaign”

And “Both local and international conspirators on the agreement must be brought to justice” among others.

