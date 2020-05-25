Civil servants risk dismissal over unauthorized circulation of official information

ADVERTISEMENT

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has expressed displeasure over the recent unfortunate disclosure of unauthorized official documents in the social media.

She said on Monday in Abuja that those caught will be dismissed from the service.

She lamented that those official documents being exposed, in some cases, are correspondence minuted on.

READ: Crack in Buhari’s team as NSA accuses Kyari of sabotage

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

According to her, the development is embarrassing to the government and therefore not acceptable.

A statement on Monday in Abuja and signed by the Director, Information, HOS, Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, said this is contained in a circular issued by the HOS on 22nd May 2020.

“Such irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct with a penalty of dismissal from service as provided in Public Service Rules (PSR) Nos. 030401 and 030402,” she said.

She added that henceforth any public officer caught engaging in this act of serious misconduct will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the PSR.

Dr. Yemi-Esan, therefore, directed Permanent Secretaries to draw the attention of their staff to the content of the circular and the consequences of breaking the rules.

Recently, a copy of a speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari on the COVID-19 pandemic was reportedly leaked on social media, with the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, later confirming that the person responsible for the leak had been identified.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App