Civil servants flouting workplace guidelines – FG

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a circular on Saturday, said civil servants were flouting the workplace and other COVID-19 guidelines.

She said it had been noticed that the flow of both the staff and visitors to offices was very high.

She reiterated that only officers on Grade Level 14 and above as well as those performing essential services were to report for duty, adding that “As much as possible, other categories of officers should be encouraged to work from home.”

She said: “Security operatives at the gates should be directed to demand for the identity card of staff coming to the office to ensure that they are on GL 14 and above, while the list of those performing essential services but are below level GL14 should be sent to the gates for clearance.”

According to her, officers are advised to limit, to the barest minimum, the number of visitors they receive; while the Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers are to reduce the number of physical meetings in the MDAs to the barest minimum and hold virtual meetings.

She said to streamline the conduct of virtual meetings, her office is working with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to come up with policy guideline which would be issued soon on such meetings.

