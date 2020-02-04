Civil servant arrested for allegedly defrauding job seekers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested a senior official of the Kwara State Ministry of Finance, Mrs Olajumoke Rhoda Oyawoye for allegedly defrauding job seekers under the guise of helping them to get job in both federal and state employments.

Oyawoye, a level 14 Kwara State civil servant, allegedly received various sums of money amounting to about N3million from her victims, who were seeking jobs and issued them fake offer of appointments.

However, trouble reportedly started when two separate petitioners, Solomon Moronfoye and Salako Olalekan Abdulgafar approached Ilorin Zonal Office of EFCC alleging that Mrs Oyawoye claimed she had been helping people to secure employments to federal parastatals and state civil service.

Moronfoye said, “I met her on the 27th April, 2018 at my church in Offa, she informed me and other church members that she used to help people get employment to Kwara State Civil Service Commission and Federal Government Parastatals, she told me that the money for the state employments is N250,000 per slot while the one for federal government parastatals is for N350,000.”

He said the suspect collected N2 million from him and promised that the applicants have already been employed.

He added that in September, 2018, he discovered that all what the suspect said was false and the people she collected money from through him were pestering him to return their money but she kept giving excuses.

According to the EFCC, items recovered in her apartment include Curriculum Vitae (CVs) of her victims, offer letters of appointment of both the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and federal government parastatals, among others.

The anti graft agency said the suspect would soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of its investigation.

