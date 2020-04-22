Civil defence officer killed in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akile village along Makurdi-Gboko road in Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred at about 4am on Monday when the deceased allegedly stepped out of his house following an alarm raised by neighbours.

It was learned that immediately the late officer, an Assistant Commandant, Abeeka Abeeka, who was awoken from sleep, came out of his house to inquire about the cause of the alarm, the gunmen lurking around shot him dead and took to their heels.

Witnesses alleged that the deceased may not have been the target of the assailants because the community in which he was residing had recently been in dispute over land and revenue generation matters.

The Akile village where the incident happened is among five other settlements of Tyomu community on Kilometre 16 in Fidi ward of Makurdi LGA, which has erupted into fresh violent clash since December last year.

Our correspondent reports that penultimate week, precisely April 8, 2020, the Benue Command Police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, had confirmed the latest phase of the crisis in the area in which one person was killed and several houses burnt, while some arrests were made after the Tyomu villagers engaged in another bitter rivalry.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Commandant of NSCDC, Kamilu Isah Ado, has confirmed the killing of one of his finest officers, adding that investigation into the matter has begun.

