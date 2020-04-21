Civil defence officer gunned down in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly killed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akile village along Makurdi – Gboko road in Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred about 4:00am on Tuesday when the deceased allegedly stepped out of his house following an alarm raised by neighbours.

It was learnt that immediately the late officer, an assistant commandant, Abeeka Abeeka, who was awoken from sleep came out of his house to find out what was amiss, the gunmen lurking around shot him dead and ran off.

Witnesses alleged that the deceased may not have been the target of his assailants because the community in which he was resident had recently been at war with themselves over land/revenue generation matters.

The Benue State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kamilu Isah Ado, has confirmed the killing of the officer, adding that investigation into the matter has begun.

The Akile village where the incident happened is among five other settlements of Tyomu community on Kilometre 16 in Fidi ward of Makurdi LGA which broke into fresh violent clash since December, last year.

On April 8, 2020, the police spokesperson in Benue state, Catherine Anene, confirmed that one person was killed and several houses burnt while some arrests were made after the Tyomu villagers engaged themselves in another bitter rivalry.

