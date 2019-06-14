CITN improves income by 43% in fiscal year

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chattered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) says it improved its income generation by 43 percent at the end of the 2018 financial year.

The CITN Honourary Treasurer, Samuel Agbeluyi, disclosed this at the institute’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos. He said that the total income generated in 2018 hit N570,100,000 as against N399,056,000 generated in 2017 which stands at 43 percent increment.

According to Agbeluyi, the institute’s members fees also rose from N167,361,000 in 2017 to N270,623,000, an increase of 62 percent while self-financing programmes similarly increased from N172,956,000 in 2017 to N242,566,000 in 2018, an increase of 40 percent.

However, he regretted that there was a dip in the money market especially on Treasury Bills and fixed deposits which took a toll on the total income generated.

“This resulted in significant fall in the investment from N28,516,000 in 2017 to N18,980,000 in 2018 representing 33 percent decrease,” Agbeluyi said.

