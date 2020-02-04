CISLAC lauds FG over international asset recovery efforts

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the Federal Government for the effort to repatriate the stolen Nigerian assets abroad.

The CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, said on Monday in Abuja that this is demonstrated by the just announced landmark agreement between the Nigerian Government, the Island of Jersey and the United States of America for repatriation of assets looted by Sani Abacha.

He said that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, on behalf of Nigeria, is expected to sign a tripartite agreement with the Island of Jersey and the United States of America for repatriation of hundreds of millions of looted assets.

According to him, once the full volume of assets is repatriated to Nigeria and put to use for the benefit of Nigerian citizens, an important milestone in the ongoing effort of the Nigerian government, Nigerian civil society and like-minded international partners, will be achieved.

“CISLAC and our Nigerian and international partners have long been campaigning for unconditional and swift repatriation of Nigerian and African wealth stolen by kleptocratic leaders aided by the international financial enablers. We have been consistent in urging the Government of Nigeria to establish an accountable and transparent system, which would enable 100 percent accountable utilization of the repatriated assets to the corruption victims, in most cases, the entire Nigerian population, whose common wealth has been systematically plundered and illegally exported abroad for many decades.

“In principle, CISLAC supports the investment of the recovered assets for infrastructure projects. In the context of technical problems, controversies and heavy transaction costs associated with some previous international recoveries, the recovered assets may be invested into infrastructural projects which may be easier to independently verify, and their completion and usage observed by the Nigerian population without expensive verification mechanisms by third parties,” Rafsanjani said.

He insisted that the Federal Government complies with the 10 Global Forum for Asset Recovery (GFAR) principles as signed by the Federal Government in 2017 in Washington, DC; especially the principle four, that Transparency and Accountability, should be upheld.

