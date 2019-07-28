Church provides succor to indigent residents in Bwari community

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Throne Room Parish, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, has provided free medical screening and treatment to over 500 poor residents of Kuduru, Bwari Area Council.

The assistant pastor of the RCCG, Emmanuel Mulero, who spoke at the venue of the outreach in Bwari, Saturday, said the charity was an initiative of the parish in assisting the poor in communities around the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the outreach was meant to show compassion to the poor as enjoined by Jesus Christ, the fountain of the Christian faith, stressing that the parish does things that would affect the immediate communities.

Mulero said the church identified health care as a major challenge in the community hence the intervention.

“The programme is not just for Christians but for all that live in the community. We don’t discriminate among the people. Jesus is for everyone, so we will attend to all that have gathered here today”.

“In the area of any health challenge we cannot handle here, we will arrange with our ambulance to take such person to the hospital for further medical attention with all the bills paid by the Throne Room parish,” he added.

The outreach which was carried out by the parish’s NGO, Community Transformation and Empowerment Organisation (CTEO) had several medical doctors, dieticians, optometrists and laboratory technicians participating.

Programme Officer of (CTEO), Olokunde Onifeluwa, said over 200 children in the community were dewormed while teenage girls were counseled on menstrual hygiene.

A beneficiary, Mrs. Chinyere Uchendu, said she was happy for being treated for malaria and High Blood Pressure free. She prayed for God to bless and enrich the parish.

