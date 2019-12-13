Church celebrates Reverend Ahmadu for Silver Jubilee

ADVERTISEMENT

For a dedicated service to the Lord for twenty-five years, the entire membership of St. Augustine’s Catholic Chaplaincy, Nigeria Airforce Base, Ikeja would be celebrating Very Reverend Father (Group Captain), David Ajar Ahmadu, this weekend.

Father Ahmadu, who was ordained in 1994 has been an exemplary priest whose service to God and mankind has inspired hope, sacrifice and godliness in different parishes that he has served.

Cynthia Ugwuezumba, Chairperson of the anniversary planning committee said that there can hardly be any form of reward that can compensate for the value he has offered to the parishes he has served, the Catholic Church community and the body of Christ as a whole.

“We are very proud of our association with Father Ahmadu and his impact in the lives of people everywhere he has served has been wonderful, hence this weekend we are honoured to show him a token of our appreciation with the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of his priesthood,” she said.

The event is scheduled for St. Augustine Chaplaincy hall at the Nigeria Airforce Base, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 10am, the celebration would be rounded up with reception for guests and parishioners

