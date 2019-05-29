Church cautions Christians over use of social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Parish Priest of John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda community of Kaduna State, Father John Vincent Tanko, has cautioned Christians to be mindful of using social media‎ because of its negative impact on the society.

He gave the advice at a one day seminar with the theme: “Contemporary impact of Social Networking in the Church and Society”, organised by the Communication Commission of the Parish.

Father Tanko said social media was fundamentally changing the way people communicate and the church could not ignore it.

“While the Church supports the use of the social media, the Council of Fathers simultaneously alerts children, youths, parents and teachers, pastors and bishops to be vigilant in its use.

“The Church appeals to those involved with social media of communication to use it properly with the fear of God,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Christian community leaders to help parents in teaching their children how to live in a media environment in consonance with the teachings of the religion.

Also, ‎ Parish Priest of Saint Francis Catholic Church, Mando Kaduna, Reverend Father David Anekwe said the problem the church is facing with new media is its use in spreading fake news.

