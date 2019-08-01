Chukwu demands for unity among Rangers coaches

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Green Eagles captain, Coach Christian Chukwu has called on members of the care-taker coaching crew of Enugu Rangers led by Benedict Ugwu to work in unity ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The former Super Eagles coach made the remark while thanking the crew that paid him a visit at his Enugu residence to welcome him from his medical trip abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am indeed happy for you people for this opportunity to serve our great club, Rangers International F.C. Congratulations!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

“I urge you all to work as a team. Support Ugwu who has been selected to lead so that we can achieve the needed result.

“I also wish to thank you people for your prayers while I was away for treatment as I believe that your prayers went a long way in my recovery.”

Earlier, care-taker coach, Benedict Ugwu who led the coaching crew on the visit said, “We are here to celebrate your recovery and safe return from your medical trip abroad.

“We pray for many more years with us so we can tap from your reservoir of knowledge.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App