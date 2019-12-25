Christmas: Tambuwal speaks on Nigeria’s Unity

  1. Home
By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto state governor.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has harped on the unity of the nation as Christians celebrate Christmas.

“The unique event brings to the fore the need for unity of Nigeria which is sacrosanct, inviolable and paramount,” he said.

The Governor stated this in a Christmas message signed by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello.

“The Yuletide is also a period of reflection on what differentiate Nigerians so that they may understand each other,” Tambuwal added.

While felicitating with Christian faithfuls in the state and the country, Tambuwal prayed for Allah’s blessings, mercies and good tidings on the occasion.

He pointed out: “Allah says in the Holy Quran that he created mankind as races and tribes so that they may understand each other. Therefore, our being together as one is a divine design that should be made to continue existing.”

