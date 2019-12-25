Christmas: Tambuwal preaches unity

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has felicitated with Christian faithful in the state and the country as they celebrate Christmas.

In a statement issued by Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Tambuwal said Christmas brings to the fore the urgent need for the unity of Nigeria, which he described as “sacrosanct, inviolable and paramount.”

According to him, the yuletide season is also a period of reflection on Nigeria’s diversity so that they may understand and appreciate one another.

“Allah says in the Holy Quran that he created mankind as races and tribes so that they may understand each other. Therefore, our being together as one is a divine design that should be made to continue to exist”, he said.

The governor, who joined his Imo state counterpart Emeka Ihedioha to celebrate the Christmas, also sued for peace and understanding among all Nigerians.

He prayed for Allah’s blessings, mercies and good tiding on this auspicious occasion, wishing all Christians a merry Christmas and many happy returns.

