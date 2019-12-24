Christmas: Present challenges will usher in joy – CAN President

ADVERTISEMENT

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, has felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s Christmas.

In his Christmas and New Year’s message he personally signed, he said: “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I wish all Christians a merry Christmas. It is my prayer that your joy will be full and your desires met in the name of Jesus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am aware that we are in a hard time. Rice is not available and where it is, it is not within the reach of common people because of its price. It is a passing phase and very soon, the God who ended the unprecedented economic depression in Samaria will surely give us victory over our challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“I want every Nigerian to know that our present challenges will be the springboard for our full joy of Christmas. The first Christmas was also full of pains and sacrifices or challenges before the Saviour was born. God the Father had to part with His son by sending him to us for our redemption.

“The Saviour, our Lord Jesus Christ had to humble himself by putting on the flesh, allowing himself to be conceived by ordinary mortal, a virgin called Mary for nine months.

“Whatever challenges you are passing through now will not prevent your joy of Christmas. Whatever Nigerians are experiencing now will lead to the joy of the future. Psalm 39: 5 says, ‘weeping may endure till night, but joy comes in the morning,” Ayokunle said.

He added that joy will come Nigerians’ way this Christmas by God’s Grace adding that Nigerians and Nigeria will come out of the challenges to experience enduring joy and happiness.

He said, “The present challenges and pains Nigerians are experiencing will later end in joy in Jesus’ name. Tough times never last but tough people do. God is aware of our pains and is doing something about it. Joy shall come in the morning for us in the name of Jesus.”

He urged Nigerians not to engage in any crime or criminality to celebrate the Christmas, but instead, look up to God and they would not be disappointed.

He also urged governments at all levels to look for ways of cushioning the effects of the economic hardships in the land.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App