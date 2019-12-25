Christmas: Police warn against blockage of roads in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Police Command has warned residents not to block the roads with masquerades during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The command noted that people have, in the past, especially during the Christmas and New Year periods, indulged in the acts of obstruction of traffic flow, violence, assault and other forms of crimes on innocent citizens and motorists along the highways using masquerades.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, noted that Masquerades should be localized in the village squares or masquerade houses and not on major roads as being experienced in the past.

He said that the command will deal decisively with any person or group of persons who may want to hide under the guise of any masquerade to disrupt or attempt to disrupt the peace and tranquility being witnessed in the state.

The statement warned parents and guardians not to allow their children and wards to be used by such masquerades as any person(s) found complicit shall be arrested and prosecuted.

In the same vein, the Police reminded the general public that the ban on sales, possessing or discharge of explosives of any kind is still in force.

