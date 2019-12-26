Christmas: MURIC preaches forgiveness, tolerance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) yesterday felicitated with Christian leaders and their followers in the country on this year’s Christmas celebrations.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, reminded Nigerians of the need for adherents of the Abrahamic faith to forge a brotherhood of love, tolerance and forgiveness.

“We are children of Abraham. That is a statement of fact. Children of the same father should not be living like cat and mouse. Beyond that, we are all children of Adam and the Adamic chromosome runs in our DNA. That widens the circle of brotherhood beyond the adherents of the Abrahamic faiths and extends its biological tentacles to the whole of humanity.

“Christians, Muslims, African traditionalists, Hindus, Bhudists, Confucianists, and Jainists, among others are therefore under obligation to think humanity first. We must halt all forms of segregation, stereotyping and discrimination on the basis of religion, race, colour or tribe. We must bring peace back to the world,” he said.

Akintola prayed for the return of enduring peace and security in the country.

He also prayed for the safe rescue of Leah Sharibu and all other people in captivity in the country.

