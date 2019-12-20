Christmas: Gombe Governor directs immediate payment of December salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has directed the immediate payment of December salaries for all civil servants in the state and their counterparts at the local government level.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the directives was in line with Governor Yahaya’s resolve to ensure that civil servants in the state prepare and enjoy the Christmas festivities.

According to the statement, the payment of the December salary is coming despite the non- remittance of monthly Federation Accounts allocation to states by the federal government.

“The governor ordered the state Ministry of Finance to ensure that all workers are paid their wages and entitlements today, Friday, December 20, even if it means putting in extra hours of work,” he said.

Misilli added that Governor Yahaya has reiterated his administration’s continued commitment to the welfare of civil servants through prompt payment of salaries and and other entitlements.

However, the statement was silent about workers of four state-owned tertiary institutions that were not paid salaries for about four months.

The affected institutions are; Gombe State College of Education, Billiri; College for Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada; State Polytechnic, Bajoga and College of Health Technology, Kaltungo.

The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Meshack Lauco, had in November said the ministry was making concerted efforts to make sure the workers are paid their salaries.

But the workers are still groaning under the non-payment of salaries, while the management of the affected institutions relied on money realised from sales of application forms for the day-to-day running of the colleges.

