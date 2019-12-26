Christmas Day inferno forces Sagamu interchange bridge closure

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sagamu interchange bridge along Lagos – Ibadan expressway has been closed down temporarily, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced.

This, according to the Sector Commander of FRSC in Ogun State, Clement Oladele, followed a structural damage done to the bridge due to an explosion under the bridge on Wednesday.

Two fuel-laden tankers crashed into each other under the bridge on Christmas day, leading to fire explosion.

Oladele, in a statement on Thursday, a copy of which was made available to Daily Trust in Abeokuta, said the FRSC had invited engineers of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the continuous usage of the Bridge due to “the intensity of the fire outbreak that damaged sections of the Bridge.”

He, however, said the closure was based on the professional advice that the bridge “may not be safe for motorisation until reinforced.”

“Based on their professional advice that the fire has destroyed the integrity of the Bridge and may not be safe for motorisation till reinforced , the FRSC Ogun State Command is notifying members of the public to avoid the use of the Bridge till it is reinforced,” Oladele said.

Oladele advised motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and sister security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the bridge till it is repaired and reopen to motorists for use.

“Motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the Eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode should detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere. They can then make a U – Turn before Ogere town and continue their journey to Lagos

“Vehicles coming from Abeokuta leading to the Eastern part of Nigeria via Ijebu Ode should avoid the Sagamu Interchange Bridge and turn right immediately after Nestle Company PLC to proceed to the Expressway leading to Lagos and they can then make a U – turn after Kara – Sagamu after the Julius Berger Yard, Sagamu to reconnect the Sagamu- Ijebu Ode – Ore – Benin Expressway

“The FRSC regrets the inconveniences this may cause motorists,” he said.

