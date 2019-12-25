Christmas: Boko Haram kills 5, abducts many in Borno village

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have allegedly killed five persons and abducted many civilians when they invaded a community near Chibok town in Chibok local government area of Borno State in Eve of Christmas, vigilantes and residents have said.

The incident occurred at about 6:30pm on Tuesday in Korogelem village, some 10 kilometres from Chibok town, Daily Trust gathered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the insurgents razed down homes after looting and carting away food stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to the vigilante source, the insurgents overpowered troops before holding the village for hours as civilians fled into the bush for safety.

“They came in large numbers and shooting from all angles. We tried to resist them but they outnumbered and overpowered us.

“We lost five persons in our village and they went away with some girls and women. We have searched nearby bushes but they are still missing now. As I am speaking with you, we are in mourning, we cant celebrate Christmas,” said the vigilante.

A resident, Musa Bitrus, told our correspondent that the attackers went away with their prepared food items for Christmas.

“They came about 6:30pm, started raining bullets in all angles. We tried to engage them but it was massive, we couldn’t withstand it. They looted all our food stuff.

“They are evil, they even stole all our prepared chickens for Christmas. Many had slaughtered their chickens before they came; all they went away with it. We are left with nothing to celebrate Christmas with,” Birtus said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App