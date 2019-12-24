Christmas: APC urges Nigerians to imbibe virtues of Jesus Christ

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Christians and all Nigerians to imbibe the many positive lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ and rededicate themselves for the greatness of Nigeria.

APC spokesman, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a goodwill message at Christmas to all Nigerians released in Abuja today, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government appreciated all Nigerians for their support and cooperation so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issa-Onilu, however, called for more support in order to ensure that Nigeria continues on its current trajectory of sustainable economic growth, development and prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He assured all Nigerians that the Federal Government would not shirk in its onerous duty to keep all Nigerians safe this Christmas and beyond.

“The special day is as momentous as it is significant. While we celebrate with our family and loved ones, all Nigerians must fully appreciate the need to redouble our efforts in the quest to ensure the peace, progress, stability and economic prosperity of our great country.

“Achieving these noble objectives would only be realised if exemplary virtues such as peaceful disposition, sacrifice and tolerance, which Jesus Christ’s life embodied, are practised in our day to day life,” he stated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App