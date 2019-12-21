Christmas: Aisha Buhari distributes food items to Christian families

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has distributed food items to some families at Our Lady Queen of Pro Cathedral Catholic Church of Nigeria, Abuja.

Presenting the items on behalf of the First lady, the Special Assistant on NGO Matters, office of the First Lady, Mr Wole Aboderin, said that the gesture was borne out of her passion to assist the less privileged in the society.

The wife of the president used the occasion to call on the wealthy individuals to always assist the less privileged.

”Christmas is a time to show love to one another because it is an act of kindness to humanity.

”As we celebrate, let us remember to share our joy with the poor and less privileged. I wish you all happy Christmas and a prosperous new year,” she said.

Rev. Father John Jimoh, who received the items on behalf of the Church, expressed gratitude to the first lady for the kind gesture, and commended her continued support to the less privileged.

He promised that the items would be used judiciously for the benefit of the less privileged members of the Church.

(NAN).

