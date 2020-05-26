  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Christians urge Muslims to use Ramadan lesson to strengthen unity, peace
ADVERTISEMENT

Christians urge Muslims to use Ramadan lesson to strengthen unity, peace

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi 

A group, Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID-19 in Bauchi State, has urged Muslims to make good use of the lessons learned during the Ramadan to work with other religious faith adherents and all Nigerians to strengthen unity and peace and move the country forward.

Chairman of the group, Pastor Magaji, who made the plea in a chat with newsmen, congratulated the entire Muslim faithful for the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and charged religious leaders and followers not to relent in praying for God’s intervention over the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.