Christians urge Muslims to use Ramadan lesson to strengthen unity, peace

A group, Christians Solidarity Movement on COVID-19 in Bauchi State, has urged Muslims to make good use of the lessons learned during the Ramadan to work with other religious faith adherents and all Nigerians to strengthen unity and peace and move the country forward.

Chairman of the group, Pastor Magaji, who made the plea in a chat with newsmen, congratulated the entire Muslim faithful for the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast and charged religious leaders and followers not to relent in praying for God’s intervention over the COVID-19 pandemic.

