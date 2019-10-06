Christians to flag off 2019 pilgrimage next week in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) is set to flag off this year’s general Pilgrimage to Israel, Greece and Rome on Thursday 17 November in Abuja.

A statement on Sunday in Abuja by the Assistant Director/Head Media of the commission, Celestine Toruka said the chairman of the Commission, Rev. Yomi Kasali, disclosed this in Yola when he visited Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The chairman who was ably represented by his deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, commended the government and people of Adamawa State for the key role they have been playing in Christian Pilgrimage operations in the part years.

According to him, the commission in recent time had used the high number of pilgrims the state government sponsored to stimulate the government and Christians in the south.

He told the Deputy Governor who represented the governor that there was need to “see how we can ensure that the faith which we believe in is strengthened through pilgrimage”.

Rev. Kasali affirmed that the Federal Government is highly supportive to the hajj operations as well as the Christian pilgrimage operations.

He therefore urged the states to support pilgrimage in order to avail the less privileged Christians the opportunity of experiencing this once in a life time experience in the holy Land.

Responding, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa state, Chief Crowther Seth, said that the state is made up of both Christians and Muslims and as such the government would always ensure that everyone is carried along in matters of pilgrimage.

He also explained that in spite of the economic challenges the state is currently facing, the state government would try do its best to ensure that Christians would be given the opportunity to participate in this year’s pilgrimage.

On her part, the Director in Charge of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, called for more sponsorship of Christians of Adamawa State on pilgrimage by the government.

Meanwhile, the NCPC sensitization team to Yola also had an interactive session with both the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and officials of the state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cathedral, Yola.

Rev. Kasali explained that the reason why he is obsessed with Pilgrimage is simply because of the past; “when I see the land Jesus walked on and lived, it excites my faith”. He further explained that he would like the less privileged Christians to have a long life experience by going on pilgrimage.

This according to him “will ensure that the faith of the feeble and the weak are strengthened”.

