Christians hold Easter service amidst COVID–19 lockdown in Imo

Despite the stay-at-home order by Imo state government to curb the spread of coronavirus, worshipers trooped to different churches to celebrate the Easter service.

Although, most of the churches observed by our correspondent, recorded low attendance.

At St Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Umerim, Nekede, no fewer than 120 people were administered the sacrament of Holy Communion and first baptism.

To avoid overcrowding, the church authorities had directed outstations to administer the sacrament on their parishioners.

Our correspondent also gathered that to beat the lockdown, some churches celebrated mass as early as 4 am. Mass usually hold between 6 am t0 10 am.

One of the worshipers, who identified himself as Eric, said that he would have been unhappy if he had not gone to church to celebrate the Easter.

He said, “I am happy because I have fulfilled the ultimate obligation of Easter duties, which started with the Lenten observation. I don’t know how I would have felt if I had missed this all-important aspect. I am also happy that my daughter finally received her first holy communion after many months of attending the catechism classes.”

