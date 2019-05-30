Christian leaders urge FG, states to tackle insecurity, ethnic violence

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian leaders have urged the federal and state governments to brace up to protect Nigerians from the new wave of blood letting, kidnapping and ethnic-related violence as the administration begins another term in office.

The leaders rising from the 43rd annual Synod of the Methodist Church, Ifaki Diocese in Ekiti State, recently, called on security agencies to intensity efforts in releasing the remaining Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu , the 16 year old Christian girl being held by Boko Haram for refusing to renounce her faith.

In the communique of the assembly of churches in the diocese endorsed by the president Sir Alfred Ogunjana and Secretary Rev. Titi Olu, the Christians leaders stated that unless the spate of insecurity and violence are curbed, the scourge of food insecurity and loss of abled bodied young men and women will not abate.

The leaders expressed gratitude to God for the successful conclusion of 2019 elections, and urged winners in the polls at all levels to be magnanimous in victory and put the welfare of the citizens as a prime focus.

The group called for a careful consideration of the agitation for local government autonomy and restructuring of the country in the best interest of the country.

On the economy, the leaders appealed to government to initiate concrete economic reforms that will lead to visible deliverables with direct and meaningful impacts on the lives of the citizenry through employment generation and improved welfare.

