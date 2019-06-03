Christian leaders felicitate with Muslims as Ramadan ends

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has rejoiced with the Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a celebration that brings Ramadan to a close.

The Acting General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola, in a statement on Monday urged them to continue restraining themselves from ungodly activities as commanded by the Qur’an.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We rejoice with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate and pray that God will answer all their prayers offered while the holy month lasts. It is our prayer that the celebration will be free of any terror or suicide bomber’s attack.

“We admonish our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue restraining themselves from pleasurable and all kinds of ungodly activities after Ramadan having purified their souls with fasting. Instead, they should continue promoting peace, unity and love of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of all Nigerian Christians, we rejoice with them and pray that God will answer all their prayers and help our leaders to get it right in their search for solutions to all problems ravaging the country before it is too late,” Daramola said.

He also urged all elected leaders, at all levels, to embrace fairness, equity and justice in all their appointments and governance.

According to him, the time has come when leaders should stop paying lip service to the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria.

He added that they should stop discrimination against fellow Nigerians because of their political, ethnic and religious differences.

“We all have roles to play in the building of a virile nation with stable polity and economic buoyancy. The Christian Community wishes you a peaceful Ramadan celebration,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App