Christian elders differ with CAN on religious persecution

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of Christian elders under the aegis of the United Christian Forum of Nigeria (UCFN) yesterday cautioned against religious coloration of the insurgency problem by religious bodies.

The group disagreed with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that the Boko Haram unrest was targeted at persecution of Christians.

Secretary-General of UCFN, Rev. Oyekanmi Rafael, advised the leadership of CAN and opposition politicians against helping insurgents to cause unrest in the country.

Addressing a world press conference in Lagos on Monday, the forum expressed worry over what it called, “wording and choice of language” used by CAN and opposition leaders in response to recent killings in the North-East.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Rev. Rafael stressed that playing the religious card could sow the seed of “discord, disunity and inflame passions of hate and violence in Nigeria.”

He decried the recent killings and attacks carried out by the Boko Haram Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), as well as the high rate of kidnapping, abductions, armed robbery, herders/farmers clashes and other communal activities.

The UCFN scribe specifically condemned the killing of CAN chairman of Michika LGA in Adamawa State, Pastor Lawan Andimi by the Boko Haram and other clergymen murdered by the insurgents while commiserating with their families.

The group however differed with the CAN leadership, saying it was “astounded” by their reaction which gave religious colouration to the heightened insurgents’ attacks.

“But as much as these incidents are painful and near inconsolable especially to the families, there is cause for us as leaders at whatever level or as individuals to observe restraint in the sentimental interpretations,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App