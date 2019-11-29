Cholera Outbreak: Death toll hits 5, as Ogun Govt alerts hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Government says five persons have died in Cholera outbreak recorded at Abule – Ogun via Lafenwa in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Adesanya Ayinde who spoke with newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday, also said twelve cases have been recorded.

Ayinde who was flanked by the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr Nofiu Aigoro and top echelons in the ministry, said Cholera alert had been sent to all health facilities, providing steps to take in case of any suspected case identified.

He traced the first case recorded to an unnamed 33 – year – old woman, a resident of Abule – Otun, who was presented at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi – Aba, Abeokuta, on referral from a private facility on November 19.

The Permanent Secretary said only one died in the hospital, while four others died in their respective communities.

Ayinde said the government was on top of the situation to contain spread of the epidemic.

“A total of twelve cases (index case inclusive) have been line – listed, eight reported from health facilities and four picked in the communities from retrospective case search.

“One death from cases reported in the health facilities and four other deaths in the community that never reported at the health facilities, but information gathered from investigation.

“We have commenced thorough investigation in the communities to control the outbreak by visiting the affected communities (Abule Ogun, Lafenwa, Kobiti and Kuto market).

“Sensitised members of the community on the ongoing outbreak and how to prevent transmission through hygiene and safe drinking water practice.

“Cholera alert have been sent to all health facilities providing steps to take in case of a suspected case identified” Ayinde said.

He added that the government would begin to sanction houses without toilet facilities as part of moves to curb spread of the epidemic.

