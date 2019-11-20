Chivita 100% wins most innovative juice brand at MWA

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading fruit juice brand, Chivita 100% has won the Most Innovative Fruit Juice Brand of the Year Award at the recently held 2019 Marketing World Awards.

The award re-affirms the brand’s dominance in the Nigerian fruit juice segment and is seen as a deserved recognition for the brand’s category leadership which it has earned through superior product quality and its innovative approach at deepening conversations on the role of 100% fruit juice in daily wellness.

As the market leader in the fruit juice category, Chivita 100% has been championing the 100% fruit juice consumption narrative in Nigeria through advocacy and engagements. The results are the recognitions and increasing number of satisfied consumers who are embracing Chivita 100%’s call for a personal journey of everyday wellness.

According to Akin Naphtal, CEO, Instinct Wave, organizers of the Marketing World Awards, Chivita 100% Fruit Juice has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and an uncommon innovativeness for market leadership. Speaking on the award, Chi Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy commended and appreciated the organizers for recognizing Chivita 100%’s strides in innovativeness for market leadership.

