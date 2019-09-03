Chivido: A Davido+Chioma coupling sends stars, fans into overdrive

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Davido has sent his fans into a tizzy on the internet, with what’s being seen as an announcement of an upcoming weddings with heartthrob Chioma.

On his Instagram handle @davidoofficial, he posted a group photograph, the four words “First of all INTRODUCTION”, followed by emojis.

He shared pictures of his introduction ceremony with Chioma’s family, asking friends to get set for the big event.

Peter Okoye @peterpsquare was among the early well-wishers. He emojied a thumbs up, 100% and a red heart.

Tuface Idibia @official2baba chimed in, “Wow. Beautiful.”

And @baddestdjtimmy coined a portmanteau for the would-be couple, “Chivido”.

Fans have also taken the post as platform to poke fun. @official_benitah wrote, “Pls how much is the asoebi let me start saving my money small small Biko…….. I just want to see davido’s face”

And @thegirloma wrote, “Where those people wey been say e no go set o….. Oya carry shame full your eyes!”

One poster said all of the star’s fans were “internet in-laws”.

Hours after Davido posted his announcement, it has garnered 349,000 views and 16,500 comments.

NAN reports that the singer recently disclosed his intentions to marry Chef Chioma Rowland on a question and answer session #AskDavido with his fans on Twitter.

Davido also took the opportunity to dismiss rumors of a breakup, saying that Chioma deleted her Instagram account to focus on her cooking show.

His song “Assurance” is picturised on Chioma. (NAN)

